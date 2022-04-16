How Kris Jenner Helped Kim Kardashian Through Her Divorce From Kanye West

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner TEASE New Show at Hulu Premiere

Kris Jenner is a mom first and momager second.

The Kardashians family matriarch opened up about helping Kim Kardashian navigate her and Kanye West's marriage breakdown. The two has been in divorce proceedings since the SKIMS founder filed papers in February 2021.

"We all spend a lot of our time together," Kris said in a new interview with Australian Sunday magazine Stellar posted April 16. "I know she feels, and she knows, that she has the support of her entire family, right?

She also said Kim—who was declared legally single this past February—is focusing the four kids she shares with the "Donda" rapper: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

"I think she's just doing the best she can to make sure the co-parenting stuff goes well," Kris continued. "She's an amazing mom."

The 66-year-old—who has been divorced twice before herself—has been able to pass on her life lessons about getting though tough times.