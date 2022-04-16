How Kris Jenner Helped Kim Kardashian Through Her Divorce From Kanye West

Kris Jenner is a mom first and momager second.
The Kardashians family matriarch opened up about helping Kim Kardashian navigate her and Kanye West's marriage breakdown. The two has been in divorce proceedings since the SKIMS founder filed papers in February 2021.
"We all spend a lot of our time together," Kris said in a new interview with Australian Sunday magazine Stellar posted April 16. "I know she feels, and she knows, that she has the support of her entire family, right?
She also said Kim—who was declared legally single this past February—is focusing the four kids she shares with the "Donda" rapper: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.
"I think she's just doing the best she can to make sure the co-parenting stuff goes well," Kris continued. "She's an amazing mom."
The 66-year-old—who has been divorced twice before herself—has been able to pass on her life lessons about getting though tough times.
"One of the things that we all remind each other of is how to have thick skin," she said. "Whatever is going on in our lives, we're there for each other, no matter what. My kids know I would do anything for them."
And while Kris thrives helping her daughters run their businesses as their manager, being a mom is always her number one priority.
"I think Kris Jenner, the mother, always dominates and shines through because I just can't get away from being a mama bear," she shared. "I love my kids so much.
She continued, "I will always be very protective and be wanting to "do" for them. Watching them shine and succeed is my life's greatest happiness."
Fans will get a chance to see Kris continue to balance life as a mom and manager in the new Hulu series The Kardashians, which premiered April 14. The show will also share Kim's new relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson amid her divorce from Kanye.
"As with all the relationships in my family, we try to be as transparent as we can," Kris said. "I think there are a lot of things that happen where we all do have definite boundaries as to what we share about someone else, because it is their privacy as well. So you really do have to consider who else is in the picture, and who we're talking about."
She added, "It's still working itself out, so it will be something the audience kind of moves through with us as we go along."