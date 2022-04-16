Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Ride in Mini Cars With Kids at Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry both received lifts from two adorable young drivers in miniature cars while taking in the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. See the sweet moment below.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are along for the ride! 

On April 16, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are visiting the Netherlands in support of the Invictus Games, attended the competition's first medal event: The Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge. Then, the royal couple got up to a bit of fun themselves, popping out for a little joyride with the help of some adorable young drivers.  

In sweet snapshots from the event, Harry and Meghan can be seen sitting in the passenger seats of two miniature silver cars as they're driven around a closed course by two children. In one photo, Harry can be seen raising his hands in the air as he gleefully roots on his driver as they head toward the finish line. 

Elsewhere at the Games, Harry also took his own spin behind the wheel as he tested out the driving event's official course while Meghan—sporting a black Celine jacket, Chanel ballet flats, blue jeans, Linda Farrow sunglasses and a Celine bag—cheered him on from the sidelines.  

Founded by Harry in 2014, the Invictus Games utilizes "the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women," per its website.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The event, which was delayed for two years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, began on April 16 and will run through April 22.  

Harry and Meghan's recent fun in the sun comes just two days after it was confirmed that the couple visited his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in the U.K. on their way to the Games.

The visit marked the pair's first joint visit to the U.K. since they moved to Southern California in 2020. The two did not bring along their son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, 10 months, on their overseas trip.

