Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Iyanna Pleads Guilty to Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather has pleaded guilty to stabbing Lapattra Jacobs, the mother of rapper YoungBoy NBA's child, two years ago.

The 21-year-old daughter of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. entered the guilty plea during an in-person appearance at Texas' Harris County Court on April 13, according to records reviewed by E! News.

In court papers signed by Iyanna and obtained by E! News, she admitted to "unlawfully, intentionally and unknowingly" causing injury to Lapattra by cutting her "with a knife" during an incident in April 2020.

Iyanna is facing six years of probation, which may include community service, per the docs. The filing also states that she has waived her right to an appeal.

Her sentencing has been scheduled for June 16.

Then 19 years old, Iyanna was arrested on April 4, 2020, on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to Lapattra's stabbing, NBC News reported. At the time, police told the outlet that the victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.