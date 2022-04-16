Harry Styles and Shania Twain Rock Coachella Stage With Sizzling Duets

Watch : Top Coachella Moments in Pop Culture History

Let's go girls and boys!

Harry Styles' Coachella performance was nothing short of perfect. The singer, 28, took the stage on April 15 to perform a headlining set consisting of some of his biggest hits—including "Watermelon Sugar" and "Sign of the Times," and also brought on a surprise guest—Shania Twain. The two singers, twinning in sparking outfits, performed the country star's '90s hit singles "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "You're Still the One."

"This lady taught me to sing," Harry said onstage, per Variety. "She also told me that men are trash."

Shania responded, "I'm a bit starstruck, what can I say? No, really, I'm a fan of you, of course. I realize that when I was writing this song, you were just a little kid. It's kind of a dream and very surreal to be sitting here right now to sing this song with you. I think I'm just in love and this song is all about love. So let's just sing about love."