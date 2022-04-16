Coachella 2022 Star Sightings: See Hollywood Take Over the Music Festival

Watch : Top Coachella Moments in Pop Culture History

Coachella or bust, baby!

The famed art and music festival officially kicked off on April 15, attracting fans everywhere to the California desert for a weekend of heat and beats. Seeing how the 2022 festivities come after a two-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was no surprise that tons of celebrities were there to celebrate the return of live music and catch their favorite performers in Indio, Calif.

After all, this year's lineup is packed with chart-topping artists, including Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with Swedish House Mafia—who replaced Kanye West after he abruptly dropped out from the show—as headliners. Newly minted Grammy winners Doja Cat and Baby Keem are also slated to take the stage, drawing in more crowds to see their first Coachella performance since their big win.

And of course, who can forget about all those buzzy parties outside of the Empire Polo Club? With the Coachella party scene back in full swing as well, stars were out in full force for some fun in the sun. And yes, they were making some fashion statements too.