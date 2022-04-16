Nordstrom Rack’s End of Season Sale: Hurry! It's the Last Day to Score Jaw-Dropping Deals Up to 95% Off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you haven't already shopped Nordstrom Rack's End of Season Sale, the time to shop is now. After all, you don't want to miss an extra 40% off clearance styles from brands we all can't get enough of like Free People, Good American, Ugg, Kate Spade and Nike. With an added discount that big, you can find deals up to 95% off!
Nordstrom Rack's clearance section has over 15,000 items for you to browse through. The women's clearance alone has over 10,000 items to shop. Needless to say, that's a lot to go through. Because of that, we went treasure hunting for some of the best deals we could find and trust us, there are some serious gems.
If you're in the market for new jeans, you can score a pair from premium denim brands like Hudson for as low as $27. Considering these jeans typically cost you close to $200, you're getting a great discount. Want a light and breezy maxi dress to keep you comfy during the hotter days? Lovestitch's highly rated Gauze Maxi Dress (originally $88) is on sale for as low as $14. If you're a fan of Good American styles but not the price, these stylish chunky slide sandals (originally $129) are on sale today for just $29.
But those aren't the only great discounts you can score. We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find from Nordstrom Rack's Spring Sale. Check those out below.
Sam Edelman Satin Slip Dress
A sexy slip dress is one of the hottest styles this spring. They're comfy, chic and super easy to style, and now you can sport the trend for a really affordable price. This satin slip dress from Sam Edelman is originally $118, but it's on sale now for just $18. It comes in three colors.
Steve Madden Tucson Slide
We love a cute pair of shoes you can easily slip into on your way out, and Steve Madden's Tucson Slides are it. These are currently available in two colors and sizes are selling out fast. At just $15, these are a total steal.
Good American Heavy Rib Crop Cardigan
A stylish ribbed cardigan from Good American that you can get for just $32? Adding to bag now. You can get these wardrobe staples in brown or white. These are listed at $129, so you're definitely saving big here.
Alexia Admor Amelia Wrap Dress
Wrap dresses never go out of style, plus they're so flattering and comfortable to wear. If you have an special occasion to dress up for in the upcoming weeks, consider adding Alexia Admor's Amelia Wrap Dress to your bag. There are multiple colors to choose from, and you can snag one for as low as $34.
BP Plaid Square Neck Sundress
This pretty mini dress just screams perfect for spring, and it's on sale now for just $10. Not bad for a versatile piece you can wear up or casually.
Free People Shirt & Slipdress Set
Not only do you get this sweet pink Free People dress, you also get a matching slouchy button-up shirt. The set originally costs around $200, but you can add it to your wardrobe today for just under $50. Amazing.
Marc Jacobs Quilted Nylon Printed Backpack
What's more wild than the cool print of this Marc Jacobs' backpack? The sale price! It's originally $250, but you can get it on sale today for just $45. We wouldn't pass this one up.
Velvet Torch Racerback Bodycon Midi Dress
No one will believe you got this stunning bright fuchsia dress for less than $10! It comes in six other colors including black, red and espresso.
All Saints Ribbed Knit Scarf
It doesn't matter that the weather is getting warmer. When an All Saints scarf is on sale for nearly 95% off, you just have to add it to your bag.
Koolaburra by Ugg Fuzzin Faux Fur II Slide Slipper
These slippers from Koolaburra by Ugg are cozy, stylish and on sale for under $50. Sounds like a winner to us! You can get this in blush, black or our personal fave, natural.
Champion Powerblend Raglan Sweatshirt
This raglan sweatshirt from Champion is perfect for morning runs, weekend errands or lounging around at home. It comes in four colors and is on sale now for just $14.
Free People Sammi Bra
The Sammi Bra from Free People is soft, sexy and super affordable at just $3. There are several colors to choose from and you may want to get more than one.
Seychelles Low Key Slide Sandal
Plush sandals are everywhere this season. If you want a pair that's cute, comfy and won't break the bank, the Low Key Slide from Seychelles is one to get. It comes in multiple colors and it's on sale for just $13.
Sweet Romeo Yummy Raglan Batwing Sleeve Pullover
These fun printed batwing sleeve pullovers from Sweet Romeo come in multiple colors and patterns. They're perfect for days when you just want to throw on something comfy and cute. Best part is, they're on sale for as low as $6. We'll be adding a couple of these to our cart as well!
Velvet Torch Cap Sleeve Bodycon Dress
This cap sleeve bodycon dress from Velvet Torch is sexy, versatile and comes in five colors. It's a Nordstrom Rack shopper-fave with a ton of rave reviews. We'll let this review speak for itself: "This dress is perfect. On the one hand, it's stunning - classy fit, sleek and simple. Hits just above the knee, and it hugs my curves but ALSO hides my flaws. How? I don't know, magic probably. On the other hand, it is SO. COMFORTABLE. I'm talking my favorite leggings and my old college sweatpants had a baby kind of comfortable. I look like Audrey Hepburn and I feel like a cozy hibernating grizzly. 10/10 would recommend." It's also on sale today for just $9!
Kate Spade Eyelet Lace Accent Pillow
Class up your living space with this pretty eyelet lace accent pillow from Kate Spade. It's originally $50, but it's on sale now for just $17.
Free People Moonbeam Pullover
Fuzzy, pink, cropped and cute. What's not to like? Right now, you can score Free People's Moonbeam Pullover for just $25.
Superga Canvas High Top Sneaker
Now's your chance to add a pair of cool Superga sneakers to your wardrobe. The menswear-inspired Canvas High Top Sneakers are originally $129, but you can score a pair today for as low as $27. Don't miss out!
Superga Organic Canvas Low Top Sneaker
If you want something a little more low-key but still just as chic, Superga's Organic Canvas Low Top Sneaker is on sale for $29.
Kate Spade Kerri Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade's Kerri Crossbody Bag is compact, cute and comes in three colors: black, bright blush and green. It's originally $239, but you can get it today for just $85. So good!
Z by Zella High Waisted Daily Pocket Leggings - Plus
Truth be told, Z by Zella leggings are affordable as is, especially for the quality you get. But right now, some colors are on sale for as low as $5. Time to stock up.
Free People Sunsetter Linen Blend Top
Free People's Sunsetter top is easy, flowy and perfect for warmer days. It comes in yellow and blush, both of which are so cute. The former will score you the best deal.
Ugg Ascot UGGpure Lined Slipper
It's never too early to shop for Father's Day, especially when you can score a really great deal on a pair of cozy slippers from Ugg.
Kate Spade Lavender Breeze Blocks King Comforter 3-Piece Set
Give your bed a chic upgrade for spring with this three piece set set from Kate Spade. You get a lavender king sized comforter as well as two shams.
Good American Chain Platform Slide Sandal
These stylish chunky sandals from Good American will immediately take your outfit to the next level. They're originally $129, but you can snag a pair today for just $29.
