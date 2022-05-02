Mother’s Day 2022: The Best Flower Deals Your Mom Will Appreciate

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A beautiful bouquet of flowers is a classic gesture that never gets old. Of course, your mom would adore some flowers for Mother's Day. If you went to place an order, picked the most magnificent arrangement, and got overwhelmed by the price point, same here. Unfortunately, flowers can be pretty expensive at times. However, if you are a savvy shopper who loves hunting for a deal, you can find some reasonable prices.
And, if you don't have the time for that, no worries, I did all the research so you don't have to. Here are the best Mother's Day flower deals I've found from 1-800 Flowers, LovePop, Urban Stems, Terrain, FTD, and Ode à la Rose.
FTD: Shop Bouquets Under $50
If you're looking for beautiful flower arrangements at a reasonable price, FTD has Mother's Day flowers for $50 and under.
1-800 Flowers
Get ahead on your gift shopping. If you shop early, you can save 40% on Mother's Day flower arrangements, no promo code needed.
Lovepop: 5 for $50
Lovepop Flowers have the same intricate detailing as Lovepop's greeting cards and are allergy-friendly, portable and will never wilt. Prices start at $24, but you can also shop the 5 for $50 promotion. This means you can really spoil your mom, or you can spread that Mother's Day love around to grandmothers, in-laws, stepmoms, and other motherly figures in your life. This tulip Mother's Day card is a great pick for your mom.
Terrain: Save 25% On Select Products
Take 25% off select wreaths, bunches, and home and garden essentials from Terrain while you're shopping for mom.
Urban Stems: Bouquets Starting at $46
It's the thought that counts when it comes to gift giving. You don't have to buy the most expensive bouquets. Urban Stems has an option to select Mother's Day flowers by price, with many beautiful flowers available for just $46. This pink arrangement is sophisticated and stunning.
Ode à la Rose: Everlasting Arrangments
Ode à la Rose has everlasting arrangements and preserved roses that will last (in perfect condition) for a full year. If your mom loves all roses, get her the Lucille arrangement full of peach, pink, and white preserved roses.
Personal anecdote: I've had a preserved roses arrangement from Ode à la Rose for 2+ years and it still looks perfect. These are a bit pricey upfront, but they are absolutely worth the investment.
Salt & Straw Pints of the Month: The Flower Power Series- Set of 6
If you love the idea of getting your mom a bouquet of flowers, but it doesn't feel like that's the perfect gift for her, get her these flower-inspired ice creams instead. Who wouldn't want a "bouquet" of ice cream? These Flower Power ice creams include 6 delicious flavors that mom will enjoy.
If you're looking for more Mother's Day gift picks, check out these Amazon suggestions from Jeannie Mai Jenkins.
—Originally published Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:00 AM PT.