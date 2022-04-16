See Scott Disick Have the “Best Day” Chilling With Son Mason

Scott Disick had the "best day" with his eldest son, Mason Disick, showing fans a heartwarming moment that brought the happy father back to old days when Mason was younger.

Scott Disick is reminiscing on old times.

Scott posted a heartwarming photo to his Instagram story showing his 12-year-old son Mason Disick curled up next to his father on the couch like he did when he was younger. 

"Best day ever," Scott wrote. "My little guy hasn't fallen asleep on me like this since he was 8." 

He's made it clear that he's happy just chilling with Mason around the house. Back in October, he shared a photo of Mason with his brother Reign Disick, 7, during a "Boyz night" as they sat on the couch, Mason with a phone in his hand and Reign seeming to watch TV. 

And he also has a special bond with his daughter Penelope Disick, 9—who he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian. In February, he said Penelope has made him "appreciate life more.

"Watching her grow into the little lady she is today has made me appreciate life more and more every day," he wrote for Valentine's Day. "I love u soooooo much p!

More recently, Scott got candid about his love life on Hulu's The Kardashians, giving fans details about what he's looking for in a partner after splitting from Amelia Hamlin in September.

"So, if I want to find somebody real and serious, and someone I would actually spend my life with," Scott shared, "it would have to be somebody…" Khloe Kardashian attempted to complete his sentence, saying, "More age-appropriate."

Scott then replied, "Yeah, like upper 20s."

He concluded, "Thirty, over 30—I don't care. Whatever it is, If I love somebody, doesn't matter their age."

Flash forward to last week, when he hit the red carpet with model Rebecca Donaldson by his side. A source told E! News he's "smitten over" the 27-year-old, adding, "He really likes her and wants a long term girlfriend."

Read more about their new romance here.

