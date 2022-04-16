Free People 50% Off Dresses Sale: The 11 Best Deals to Shop Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's just nothing more simple than wearing a dress. It doesn't get any easier than just wearing a one-piece outfit. You can look and feel so put-together without pairing a top with a skirt or pants. If you are looking to add more "put on and go" dresses to your wardrobe, head on over to Free People. For a limited time, there are some can't-miss 50% off deals on dresses.
Yes, you read that correctly, you can get Free People dresses at half price. Whether you're ready to dress up or wind down, Free People has so many must-shop styles that you need to check out now.
Intimately Not A Chance Corset Mini Slip
If you love those corsets from Bridgerton, this lace-up dress is a fun, modern take on the look. This also comes in black and red.
Free People Louie Blazer Dress
This blazer-inspired mini dress is totally timeless and available in three different colors.
Intimately Printed Just Peachy Mini Slip
This floral, mini dress has an open back that's to die for. You can also get this in two other prints.
FP Beach Last Minute Midi
You can adjust this dress to your comfort. If you want to show a little bit of your stomach, go for it. If you want to cover up on another day, you can tie it a different way. There are multiple possibilities and you can also get this in red.
Endless Summer Looking Stunning Midi Dress
No wonder this style is called the "Looking Stunning Midi Dress" because that's the perfect way to describe this one. This ruching detail takes the black dress to another level.
Rolla's Valerie Rambling Rose Dress
This blue floral dress is absolutely darling.
FP Beach Colbie Fauxchet Sweater Maxi
This sweater dress is the perfect mix of relaxed and chic. You can also get this in green and burgundy.
FP Beach Spell On You Maxi
This ethereal maxi dress has a smocked bodice and an intriguing slit at the leg. You can also wear this in beige, black, and brown.
Free People Nola Shirtdress
Wear this as a dress or a shirt. You can style it in so many ways. Button it up, unbutton it partially, leave it completely open over a tank top and shorts. You've got options, people! There are two additional colors to choose from.
Free People Alyssa Long Sleeve Wrap Dress
How much do you adore this electric blue? This wrap dress is an effortless essential. You can also get this look in olive green.
Free People Arianna Dress
This cut-out mini dress proves that tie dye can be chic.
If you're looking for more Free People deals, you can save up to 81% at Saks Off Fifth.