10 Hidden Gems in Express' Weekend Sale You Don't Want to Miss

The retailer is offering major discounts on trending denim, dresses, tops and more.

By Emily Spain Apr 16, 2022 3:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Daily DealsShop SalesShop Fashion
E-Comm: Express Weekend Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Who else is in the mood to shop?

If you're looking to spruce up your wardrobe, head over to Express for all your style needs! This weekend, the fashion retailer is offering up to 50% off select styles and 40% off all jeans and dresses, plus take an extra 60% off clearance.

From two-piece sets and bodysuits fit for everyday wear to vacation-ready dresses and denim you'll want to wear on repeat, we scoured the sale section to find the best deals for you, so you can spend your extra time and money doing something fun this weekend while you wait for your new clothes to arrive.

Scroll below for our picks! 

read
Mother’s Day 2022: The Best Sales & Deals on Gifts to Shop Right Now From Coach, QVC, Lululemon & More

Satin Faux Wrap Cami Thong Bodysuit

Dress this satin bodysuit up or down depending on the occasion. Although it comes in seven beautiful shades, we love the pink for spring.

$48
$40
Express

Conscious Edit High Waisted Distressed Straight Ankle Jeans

Made with water conservative practices, these high waisted jeans are a must, especially since we are in Earth Month!

$88
$53
Express

Trending Stories

1

See Scott Disick Have the “Best Day” Chilling With Son Mason

2

Nordstrom Rack End of Season Sale Deals as Low as $3: The Best Buys

3

Christina Hall’s Husband Josh Defends Her After Fans’ “Disapproval”

Conscious Edit Satin Abstract Print Open Back Top

Whether you're headed back to the office or have a hot date coming up, this stylish top will help you make a fashionable entrance.

$64
$38
Express

Abstract Print Matte Jersey Ruched Mini Skirt + One Shoulder Cropped Top

If you don't want to think twice about what you're going to wear, two-piece sets are always the way to go. Just pair this one with some strappy heels!

$64
$34 Skirt
Express
$48
$24 Top
Express

Eyelet Cutout Tie Back Mini Dress

Available XXS-XL, this gorgeous eyelet dress is sure to garner you tons of compliments.

$108
$65
Express

Conscious Edit Satin Portofino Shirt

You're gonna want to pick up a few of these satin shirts. They're a great style for everyday wear!

$50
$30
Express

Striped Drop Shoulder Boyfriend Shirt

Boyfriend shirts are so versatile. Wear this one tucked in a pair of shorts or rock it as a beach cover-up!

$64
$38
Express

Plaid Novelty Button Sweater Jacket

If classic style is your thing, add this adorable button sweater to your cart immediately.

$128
$64
Express

Super High Waisted Beige Modern Straight Jean

These beige jeans will help you diversify your denim collection and make you look super stylish wherever you go.

$88
$53
Express

Conscious Edit Ruffle Wrap Front Hi-Lo Maxi Dress

It's wedding season, which means you may be on the hunt for some new dresses! We love this hi-lo maxi dress that comes in the perfect pastel hues.

$98
$59
Express

Still in the mood to shop? Check out the best deals on Mother's Day gifts!

Trending Stories

1

See Scott Disick Have the “Best Day” Chilling With Son Mason

2

Nordstrom Rack End of Season Sale Deals as Low as $3: The Best Buys

3

Christina Hall’s Husband Josh Defends Her After Fans’ “Disapproval”

4

The Ultimatum's April Marie Reveals Her Real Estate Boyfriend

5
Exclusive

Which The Ultimatum Star Is Not in the Cast Group Chat?

Latest News

Harry Styles and Shania Twain Rock Coachella Stage With Sizzling Duets

10 Hidden Gems in Express' Weekend Sale You Don't Want to Miss

Exclusive

Leslie Grace Reveals Surprising Secrets About the Batgirl Movie

10 Under $50 Deals From J.Crew’s Limited-Time Sale on Spring Staples

Exclusive

How Michelle Hord Accepted Her New Reality After Her Daughter's Murder

10 Things From Banana Republic’s Spring Sale We’re Adding to Cart ASAP

Free People 50% Off Dresses Sale: The 11 Best Deals to Shop