Model Courtney Tailor Speaks Out on Domestic Dispute With Boyfriend Christian Obumseli Before His Death

Model Courtney Tailor is addressing the death of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli.

On April 3, Miami police responded to a domestic violence incident that involved a stabbing, according to a statement from the Miami Dade Police Department obtained by E! News. Around 5 p.m., officers arrived and found Obumseli, 27, suffering from "an apparent knife wound," per police.

Obumseli was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died of his injury.

Authorities said they interviewed a woman at the scene, though police have not released her identity. The preliminary investigation found that the woman and Obumseli were involved in a "physical altercation," according to the statement obtained on April 8.

Now, Tailor (real name Courtney Clenney) has spoken out in a statement from her lawyer, Frank Prieto.

"Since the events of that tragic night, Courtney has been filled with absolute grief and despair," read the message, obtained by E! News on April 14. "Courtney is mourning the loss of Mr. Obumseli, in private, out of respect for his family. There is nothing we can say to alleviate the pain his family is going through; however, their calls for justice and an arrest in this matter are misplaced."