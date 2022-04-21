How Penn Badgley and You Influenced Season 2 of The Flight Attendant

Watch : Griffin Matthews' GROSSEST Meals on The Flight Attendant

When work has you stumped, why not call upon a fictional serial killer for help?

In season two of The Flight Attendant, Griffin Matthews, who plays flight attendant/undercover CIA agent Shane, was asked to do a lot of his acting over the phone, often with Kaley Cuoco, who plays his on-again, off-again friend Cassie.

Turns out phoning it in is not as easy as it looks.

"It is so hard," Griffin told E! News. "That was part of the difference this season. I had to do so many phone calls and you feel like you're naked because normally you're relying on your co-stars to say funny things! Acting is reacting. When you don't have anyone to react to, you feel like you're out there very, very naked."

So, what's an actor to do?

Griffin, who admitted to being a huge fan of You, the Netflix drama starring Penn Badgley as menacing killer Joe Goldberg, had some useful help right on set.