Leslie Grace Just Dished Out Some Sweet Batgirl Scoop

Watch : Best On-Screen "Batman" Chemistry: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz & More!

I scream, you scream, and even superheroes scream for ice cream.

Batgirl star Leslie Grace has partnered with Häagen-Dazs for their City Sweets collection, a lineup of new flavors inspired by iconic street food desserts—think street vendor pretzels, crispy churros and New York's classic black and white cookie. For Grace, who grew up in the Bronx, teaming up with the iconic company felt like something she was born to do. Literally.

"The Vanilla Swiss Almond flavor was my mom's main craving when she was pregnant with me and it's our thing," the 27-year-old told E! News in a recent phone interview. "We eat it together and whenever I travel anywhere, I have to stock up. Anyone who knows me knows how much of a moment this collaboration is for me because I literally live off of Häagen-Dazs ice cream."