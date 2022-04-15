North West Hilariously Calls Kim Kardashian's Homegrown Vegetables "Disgusting"

North West does not beet around the bush!
The 8-year-old hilariously trolled her mom Kim Kardashian when the SKIMS mogul showed off some freshly picked crops from her home garden on April 15. In a video posted to Instagram Stories, Kim—who shares North plus sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, and daughter Chicago, 4, with ex Kanye West—gave fans a look at her latest harvest, which included bunches of carrots, kale, leeks and beets.
"You guys, we got some veggies and fruits from our garden," Kim said in the video. "How cute!"
Although the 41-year-old was thrilled to have such an abundance of produce in the house, her daughter had a different reaction. As North quipped off-camera, "They look disgusting."
"They do not look disgusting!" Kim responded. "They're fresh veggies and fruits, and we're gonna make some amazing things this weekend with them."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum added, "You don't think the Easter Bunny needs carrots?"
In the caption, Kim also poked fun of daughter's unprompted honesty, writing, "Thanks North."
Between calling out her mom for using a "different" voice on social media and exposing Kim as a fake Olivia Rodrigo stan, North has never been shy of speaking her truth. In fact, Kim considers her daughter to be one of her biggest fashion critics given just how often the little one shares her candid thoughts.
"North is very opinionated when it comes to what I'm wearing," she told Vogue in March. "She'll always complain when I'm wearing too much black."
During the red carpet premiere of The Kardashians earlier in April, Kim joked in an interview with E! News' Daily Pop that she hadn't heard North compliment her outfits "in a long time."
"She has her style and I have my style," the reality star admitted. "Let me be me, I'll let you be you—that's kind of the approach I take with my kids these days."