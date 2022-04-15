North West Hilariously Calls Kim Kardashian's Homegrown Vegetables "Disgusting"

Watch : Kim Kardashian Shares North West's FASHION Insight

North West does not beet around the bush!

The 8-year-old hilariously trolled her mom Kim Kardashian when the SKIMS mogul showed off some freshly picked crops from her home garden on April 15. In a video posted to Instagram Stories, Kim—who shares North plus sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, and daughter Chicago, 4, with ex Kanye West—gave fans a look at her latest harvest, which included bunches of carrots, kale, leeks and beets.

"You guys, we got some veggies and fruits from our garden," Kim said in the video. "How cute!"

Although the 41-year-old was thrilled to have such an abundance of produce in the house, her daughter had a different reaction. As North quipped off-camera, "They look disgusting."

"They do not look disgusting!" Kim responded. "They're fresh veggies and fruits, and we're gonna make some amazing things this weekend with them."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum added, "You don't think the Easter Bunny needs carrots?"