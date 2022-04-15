Minx's Lennon Parham Unpacks Shelly's Unexpected Affair

Watch : "Minx" Stars Discuss Gender Stereotypes in Media

The hookup we didn't—but should've—seen coming.

In the penultimate episode for season one of HBO Max's Minx, housewife Shelly (Lennon Parham) turned to free-spirit Bambi (Jessica Lowe) for guidance on how to take boudoir photos for her husband, Lenny (Rich Sommer). Though Shelly was originally hoping to spice up her sex life at home, she discovered something unexpected: A sexual connection with her new friend.

While Shelly and Bambi built a beautiful friendship while helping Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) build Minx magazine, we'd be lying if said we were expecting this outcome for the two women. And, from what Parham told E! News, Shelly's affair with Bambi likely took the housewife by surprise too.

"In my mind, this isn't something that ever had appeared to her as an option," she said to E! News in an exclusive interview. "And I'm not sure if she's lesbian or if she's bi. I just don't think she has even ever considered it."