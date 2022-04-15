Minx's Lennon Parham Unpacks Shelly's Unexpected Affair

The hookup we didn't—but should've—seen coming.
In the penultimate episode for season one of HBO Max's Minx, housewife Shelly (Lennon Parham) turned to free-spirit Bambi (Jessica Lowe) for guidance on how to take boudoir photos for her husband, Lenny (Rich Sommer). Though Shelly was originally hoping to spice up her sex life at home, she discovered something unexpected: A sexual connection with her new friend.
While Shelly and Bambi built a beautiful friendship while helping Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) build Minx magazine, we'd be lying if said we were expecting this outcome for the two women. And, from what Parham told E! News, Shelly's affair with Bambi likely took the housewife by surprise too.
"In my mind, this isn't something that ever had appeared to her as an option," she said to E! News in an exclusive interview. "And I'm not sure if she's lesbian or if she's bi. I just don't think she has even ever considered it."
That being said, Parham does believe that Shelly has a genuine connection with Bambi. "I think being around Bambi makes her feel good and alive and funny and lit up inside," she continued. "And I think she just wants to be around it more."
Still, Shelly isn't quite ready to explore this connection fully, as the character chose to return to her husband in the finale. Per Parham, this friendship, for lack of a better word, is "dangerous" for Shelly, as she's not ready to abandon her homemaker lifestyle just yet.
"I'll take a little bit of sensuality that I have discovered back to my marriage," she said of Shelly's thought process in episode 10, "and hope that works.
Of course, Parham is understandably skeptical about Shelly's decision to walk away from Bambi and the magazine, adding, "Hopefully in season two, there will be some playing with her feeling torn between worlds. Maybe exploring that side of herself with Bambi or someone else, I don't know."
As for the status of Minx's second season, Parham "hopes it happens," especially since creator Ellen Rapoport already has a plan for future seasons. "I know she's already thinking about it," she said, "I'm sure and coming up with stuff."
Season one of Minx is available to stream on HBO Max.