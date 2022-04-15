New Kid on the Block: Breakout Country Star Priscilla Block Is Bringing the Party

Watch : CMT Music Awards 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Carrie Underwood & More

We'll never be "just about over" Priscilla Block.

The 26-year-old country singer first burst onto the music scene thanks to TikTok, where she spent the pandemic sharing her original songs and bold attitude with fans. Who else sings songs about PMS or having curves that'll save lives?

"With ‘PMS' and ‘Thick Thighs', when I wrote those songs, they are unapologetically me," says Block. "Just seeing the response from people, it makes you be like ‘wow, this is what I should write about: my life and PMS-ing and being this hot mess all the time.' People relate to it. People want to hear it."

Perhaps the song she's most known for, however, is her viral hit single "Just About Over You" that tells the story of a backslide. A girl goes out with her friends and is having the time of her life until her ex walks in and all her old feelings rush back.

"Why'd you have to come back in right then, right when I was just getting good and gone?"

Those song lyrics are so relatable because the story is 100% true, says Block.