Bridgerton Stars Want This Oscar Nominee to Join the Show

Which famous British actor would the Bridgerton cast love to see join the Netflix series?

The people of the Ton have spoken! 

The cast of Bridgertonincluding Simone Ashley as Kate, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope, Charithra Chandran as Edwina, Luke Newton as Colin, and Bessie Carter as Prudence—have come to an agreement on who they would like to join the Netflix series. The answer? None other than Oscar nominee and period drama queen Keira Knightley.

"She'd totally fit into the world of Bridgerton," Charithra said in Netflix's YouTube series Screen Test. "We'd love to have her." 

Charithra noted that "probably any Kiera Knightley character" would fit in the Regency Era drama well, with Simone adding that Kiera's Elizabeth Swann from Pirates of the Caribbean would blend in seamlessly. 

But while Charithra and Simone are big advocates for the Pride and Prejudice actress, Luke would like to see someone that, well, we weren't expecting. 

The actor, who stars as the third son of the Bridgerton family, revealed that he would like to see Edna Mode, a.k.a. the sassy supersuit and fashion designer from Disney Pixar's The Incredibles.

Luke added that he'd love to see Edna open her own "rival store" in London. "Just imagine her being like, 'darling, you need more necktie,' you know?"

And while both options are great, obviously, Bessie has someone else in mind.

"You know what I'd like to see?" the 28-year-old asked. "I'd actually like to see someone really who doesn't fit in."

Well, Shonda Rhimes, the choice is yours: Keira, Edna or someone who doesn't fit in. Who will it be?

Season two of Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix.

