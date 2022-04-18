Nikki Glaser's Obsession With Taylor Swift Is All Too Relatable

Like most of us, Nikki Glaser just can't shake off her obsession with Taylor Swift.
The comedian has been more than outspoken about her love and admiration for the Grammy-winning singer, and fans will see even more when her new E! series Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? premieres next month. Now, Nikki is revealing why she relates to Taylor on such a personal level.
"I was going through a breakup with this ex boyfriend when 1989 was released and I think that album coinciding with my breakup, I just had never felt so seen," Nikki told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I just suddenly had this artist who was writing songs for every step of my life. I've never been so instantly obsessed with someone and felt like I was so emotionally connected to someone."
She continued, "It doesn't hurt that she's a tall, blonde girl and we kind of look similar. Also, I kind of saw myself in her in the sense that I'm a comedian who takes to the stage and talks about men who have hurt me and my relationships and my love life. Sometimes I get people being like, ‘Oh, don't date Nikki, she'll talk about you.' I related to Taylor in that way and she's just an incredible artist."
Like Taylor, Nikki also sings and plays the guitar. Viewers will get a taste of her musical talents on Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?.
Nikki joked of her obsession, "It looks like I'm playing it up on the show and if anything I played it down."
As for her top T.Swift songs ever, she shared, "My favorite is ‘All Too Well' for sure, but if we're gonna go besides ‘All Too Well,' which is pretty much every Swiftie's favorite song, I will say ‘Delicate' is the one that I was like oh this is a new sound from her. I love that song, it's so sexy. It felt like a very grownup mature Taylor Swift to me."
When asked what she would say to Taylor if she got the chance to send her a message, Nikki gave a surprisingly chill answer.
"I would probably take the chance to leave her alone," she said. "I want to be friends with her someday and I think I've almost ruined that opportunity by being too dramatic about my love for her. So I'd probably take the opportunity to take it down or notch and not say anything and just leave her be for once in my life."
Don't miss the premiere of Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? Sunday, May 1 at 10 p.m. on E!.