Kendall Jenner Goes Topless for Tequila-Filled Pool Day

In a new Instagram post, Kendall Jenner ditched the top but kept the tequila. See her poolside photo shoot.

Tan lines are out, but tequila is in.

Kendall Jenner took to Instagram on April 15 to show off her 818 Tequila-enhanced pool day. The reality TV star posed for the camera wearing blue bikini bottoms without a bikini top. She arranged one arm strategically over her chest to, um, prevent any unfortunate sun burn.

Kendall naturally accessorized the look with a bottle of tequila in hand. She captioned the moment, "@drink818 by the pool>." The post also featured shots of a mini liquor bottle and pool floats shaped like the 818 Tequila logo.

While tequila can certainly make for a nice addition to a day off, Kendall means business when it comes to her brand. Back in February, the entrepreneur was honored as one of 100 women who are making an impact on the sixth annual Create & Cultivate 100 List. 

In her interview for Create & Cultivate, Kendall shared what attracted her to the tequila business.

"My parents loved tequila for as long as I can remember—it was celebratory in our household, and when I got older, they got me interested in discovering new tequilas," Kendall said. "Tequila became a creative outlet for me that was tied inexorably to magical moments spent with family and friends."

Instagram

At the time, Kendall also reflected on how her family's work ethic has shaped her endeavors in an exclusive statement to E! News.

"My family works incredibly hard, and even when we experience setbacks, we push through," Kendall told E! News. "The diligence and perseverance I witnessed when my sisters started their respective businesses has definitely impacted my approach to my own business."

