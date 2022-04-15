John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Celebrate Daughter Luna’s 6th Birthday With Disneyland Outing

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s daughter celebrated her 6th birthday dressed as Aladdin’s Princess Jasmine at Disneyland in California.

By Tamantha Gunn Apr 15, 2022 8:06 PMTags
Princess treatment only: John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen celebrated daughter Luna's 6th birthday in royal fashion.

The former Sports Illustrated model, 36, shared videos and photos from eldest child Luna's big day at Disneyland in California on April 14. In one of the videos, Luna can be seen holding a plate of fruit while dressed up as Princess Jasmine from the film Aladdin.

"Lollllll," Chrissy wrote alongside the video, as several Disney characters—including Chip ‘n Dale and Pluto—paraded past Luna as she tried to walk with her food.

In another image, Chrissy captured John, 43, sporting a short-sleeved floral shirt while walking with Luna on his shoulders. The mom jokingly tagged the "Dilfs of Disneyland" page to show how "fine" her husband is. The pair are also parents to son Miles, 3. 

The "All of Me" singer shared a carousel of sweet throwbacks on Instagram on April 14 to commemorate Luna's big day. In one of the flicks, Luna held her hands up as she sported a pair of boxing gloves.

"I can't believe she's 6 already," he captioned the post. "I'm very biased but she's soooo wonderful and I'm proud to be her dad. Happy birthday Luna Simone!"

Several people sent birthday wishes to Luna in John's comment section of his post, including Jingle Jangle author Lyn Sisson-Tolbert who wrote, "Happy Birthday Luna!! Aries in the house! Just like my mom. Aries are the best!"

Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

