John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Celebrate Daughter Luna’s 6th Birthday With Disneyland Outing

Watch : John Legend & Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna’s Cutest Moments

Princess treatment only: John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen celebrated daughter Luna's 6th birthday in royal fashion.

The former Sports Illustrated model, 36, shared videos and photos from eldest child Luna's big day at Disneyland in California on April 14. In one of the videos, Luna can be seen holding a plate of fruit while dressed up as Princess Jasmine from the film Aladdin.

"Lollllll," Chrissy wrote alongside the video, as several Disney characters—including Chip ‘n Dale and Pluto—paraded past Luna as she tried to walk with her food.

In another image, Chrissy captured John, 43, sporting a short-sleeved floral shirt while walking with Luna on his shoulders. The mom jokingly tagged the "Dilfs of Disneyland" page to show how "fine" her husband is. The pair are also parents to son Miles, 3.

The "All of Me" singer shared a carousel of sweet throwbacks on Instagram on April 14 to commemorate Luna's big day. In one of the flicks, Luna held her hands up as she sported a pair of boxing gloves.