This Gilded Age Star Is Leaving the Series But It's Not All Bad News

Following the season one finale, The Gilded Age writers are planning out the futures of New York’s most powerful families. But the HBO series will be without one of its regulars—find out who!

By Cydney Contreras Apr 15, 2022 7:42 PMTags
TVCynthia NixonCelebrities
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

As people in the 1880s always said: Boy, bye!  

Turns out Gilded Age star Louisa Jacobson's jilted heroine Marian Brook won't have to suffer silently at the opera next season. Her onetime fiancé Tom Raikes, played by Thomas Cocquerel, won't be returning for season two of the HBO series. 

The season one finale saw Marian's heart broken by the opportunistic lawyer after he ghosted her on what was to be their wedding day. When confronted by Marian, Tom explained that he couldn't marry her since they'd be penniless, confirming that he was nothing more than a social climber as her aunt, Agnes Van Rhijn (Christine Baranski), had predicted.

In other Gilded news, 13 recurring actors were promoted to series regulars for the upcoming season. Among the returning socialites are Kelli O'Hara's Aurora Fane and Donna Murphy as New York society leader Mrs. Astor. This means that there's hope the upstart Russell family will continue to mingle with New York's old money.

The Van Rhijn's will also be comforted by the continued service of their staff, including Debra Monk as lady maid Armstrong, Kristine Nielsen as the cook Mrs. Bauer, Taylor Richardson as housemaid Bridget and Ben Ahlers as footman Jack Trotter. Likewise, the Russell's will welcome back Douglas Sills as chef Baudin aka Borden, Celia Keenan-Bolger as housekeeper Mrs. Bruce, Michael Cerveris as valet Watson, Erin Wilhelmi as housemaid Adelheid Weber and Patrick Page as secretary Richard Clay.

photos
The Real-Life Gilded Age Socialites and Robber Barons

Other stars set to return are Kelley Curran as Bertha Russell's former lady's maid Turner and Sullivan Jones as T. Thomas Fortune, the editor of leading Black newspaper, The New York Globe.

You don't know what you're missing, Mr. Raikes!

Continue reading to learn about more stars who've exited hit TV shows this year.

Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO
Thomas Cocquerel

After breaking the heart of Louisa Jacobson's Marian Brook in the Gilded Age, Thomas Cocquerel's Tom Raikes is gone. In April 2022, HBO confirmed he's no longer a series regular.

Bettina Strauss/The CW
Jesse L. Martin, The Flash

In April 2022, it was announced that Jesse L. Martin was leaving The Flash as a series regular after eight seasons. The actor, who plays Captain Joe West on the DC superhero drama, is still expected to appear as a guest star on the show's ninth season.

Tom Griscom/FOX
Miles Fowler, The Resident

In April 2022, it was revealed that Miles Fowler had exited The Resident after only one season on the show. According to his rep, who told TVLine, the actor only had a one-season contract with the medical drama.

HBO Max
Gavin Leatherwood, Sex Lives of College Girls

In March 2022, Gavin Leatherwood revealed that he will not be returning for season two of Sex Lives of College Girls. revealing to Us Weekly that he wanted to "keep spreading our wings and leading ourselves to other projects."

Kelsey McNeal via Getty Images
Grown-ish Cast

Francia Raisa (Ana), Emily Arlook (Nomi), Chloe Bailey (Jazz), Luka Sabbat (Luca), Halle Bailey (Sky), and Jordan Buhat (Vivek) left the show in the season four finale, which aired March 24 on Freeform. Having graduated from college, the characters are entering a new chapter in their lives.

CBS
Jorja Fox, CSI: Las Vegas

After William Petersen decided to skip season two of the CSI: Las Vegas revival, Jorja followed suit. She explained in a Twitter post, "I personally just can't split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together."

A few days later, co-star Mel Rodriguez also decided not to participate in season 2, according to Entertainment Weekly.

FOX via Getty Images
Lisa Edelstein, 9-1-1: Lone Star

Though the moment wasn't shown in the Feb. 28 episode, it's explained that Gwyn is hit by a car and dies. But 9-1-1 is known for its occasional dream sequence, so Edelstein hasn't ruled out a return. "I mean, the producers refused to give me the traditional ‘It's a series wrap for Lisa' send-off," she told TVLine, "so one never knows!" 

John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images
Richard Flood, Grey's Anatomy

Dr. Cormac Hayes resigned from his role as Head of Pediatric Surgery at Sloan Grey Memorial in the March 3 episode. According to Flood, he left the show because "three years on the show felt right for me," according to Deadline.

Colin Bentley/The CW
Nick Zano, Legends of Tomorrow

In the season seven finale, Nate Heywood, a.k.a. Steel, was stripped of his powers after running through a World War I battlefield and inhaling mustard gas. Left powerless, he returned to the totem to be with his girlfriend, Zari 1.0.

Freeform/Troy Harvey
Maia Mitchell, Good Trouble

After playing Callie Foster in The Fosters spinoff Good Trouble for nine years, Maia decided it was time to exit the series. "While I have been so beyond fortunate to have this career and a job that I love, with not an iota of regret," she wrote on Instagram, "for quite some time I have suppressed an undeniable gravitational pull to return home to Australia to be closer to my nearest and dearest."

In the series, Callie and her boyfriend, Jamie, played by Beau Mirchoff, move to Washington D.C. to pursue new careers.

Trending Stories

1

Fenty's Amina Muaddi Slams Claim That A$AP Rocky Cheated on Rihanna

2
Exclusive

Are The Ultimatum’s Jake & Rae Dating? They Say...

3

Christina Hall’s Husband Josh Defends Her After Fans’ “Disapproval”

4

The Ultimatum's April Debuts Her New, "Older" Boyfriend

5

Inside Mark Wahlberg's Inspiring Family World as a Father of 4

Latest News

Kiefer Sutherland Reveals Where He Stands on Another 24 Reboot

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Celebrate Luna’s 6th Birthday At Disney

Return to the Wizarding World With These 25 Fantastic Gifts

Mother's Day Gifts for the Athletic Mom

This Gilded Age Star Is Leaving But It's Not All Bad News

Fenty's Amina Muaddi Slams Claim That A$AP Rocky Cheated on Rihanna

Bob Saget's 3 Daughters Attend His Friend Gilbert Gottfried's Funeral