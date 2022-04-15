Bob Saget's 3 Daughters Attend His Friend Gilbert Gottfried's Funeral

Watch : Comedian Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67

Just three months after saying goodbye to their father, Bob Saget's daughters came to pay their final respects to his late friend, Gilbert Gottfried.

The Full House actor's kids Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara attended the funeral of the comedian in Westchester, New York, on April 14, the stars' mutual friend Jeff Ross told People. Ross, who gave a eulogy, said it was "very heartwarming" seeing Saget's daughters at the service.

Gottfried, known for films such as Aladdin and Problem Child, passed away at age 67 on April 12 after battling recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, according to his rep.

Saget died at age 65 after accidentally hitting his head. He passed away in a hotel room in Florida.

Ross attended both his friends' funerals and paid tribute to both on Instagram following their deaths.

"I got to say goodbye to Gil last night," the comedian wrote on April 12, alongside a photo of himself with Gottfried. "He went quietly (surprising, I know) in his sleep from a rare muscle disease that's been bugging him for awhile. He handled it all like a champ - performing until the end.