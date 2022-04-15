What’s Next for The Ultimatum's Nate and Lauren? She Says…

The Ultimatum's Nate Ruggles and Lauren Pounds are officially ready to say, "I do." Check out their wedding plans and see what the rest of the cast is up to here.

Are those wedding bells we hear in the distance?

They sure are! The Ultimatum's Lauren Pounds and Nate Ruggles may have had an unconventional journey on the Netflix hit series, but they are ready to say "I do." And on April 14, Lauren revealed that the pair has officially picked a wedding date.

"In October, we went on a road trip through Colorado to find a wedding venue. We love the outdoors and have always wanted a mountain wedding," Lauren wrote in an Instagram post. "We landed on our perfect venue and will be getting married on October 1st, 2022." 

But before they picked their venue, Nate got down on one knee once more. 

"After we left the show, Nathan hit up a diamond broker and had my ring made," she shared. "About 6 weeks later, he took me to Zilker park (here in Austin) and got down on one knee all over again. He knew, as well as I did, that our tv engagement was NOT cute and needed a do-over."

On The Ultimatum, Nate and Lauren—who had been dating for two and a half years at the time—were tasked with picking a new partner to spend a three-week trial marriage with. But before doing so, Nate proposed, despite still having different stances about children. This left the group, and viewers watching at home, feeling conflicted over their engagement. 

"The version of us that was shown on The Ultimatum won't sit well with everyone, and we're slowly learning to be okay with that," Lauren continued in the post. "We left early because we decided that the experience was toxic for us, so we got punished for going against the grain."

Netflix

As for her real feelings about having kids, Lauren noted in the post that she "never said that I didn't want children," rather that she was just "on the fence about them." The pair has since decided to have one kid.

While we wait for the love birds' big day, keep reading to learn what the rest of the cast is up to!

Netflix
Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger: Married

Last time we saw Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger, the pair said, "I do." Now, in a recent E! News interview, Madlyn revealed that she is pregnant. 

"We are having a baby in a month," she said. "I'm 35 weeks pregnant. We're taking on life together. We couldn't be happier."

Netflix
Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr: Engaged

Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr are as happy as can be! 

"We're full steam ahead with wedding planning," Hunter told E! News. "We're getting married this summer. We've been dying to share everything with everybody, so we're very excited to finally be able to let the cat out of the bag and celebrate properly."

Netflix
Shanique Imari and Randall Griffin: Together

Even though Shanique Imari revealed that the pair broke up for six months after Randall Griffin's proposal, these two love birds are still going strong. 

"We are still together," Shanique told E! News. "I'm just working in a different location so [we're] not in the same city together, but we're definitely still working on our relationship and working toward that."

She also added that there's "no date in the books yet" for the wedding.

Netflix
Nate Ruggles and Lauren Pounds: Engaged

Even though some cast members viewed Nate Ruggles' proposal to Lauren Pounds as fake (yikes), during the reunion, the pair revealed that they are still engaged.

 

Netflix
April Marie: In a Relationship

April Marie's time on the show may not have ended the way she wanted, but that doesn't mean she didn't get a happily ever after! 

The 23-year-old revealed to E! News that she is in a new relationship. 

"I am still in Austin, Texas. I decided to give [it] a try, and in the middle of that, Mr. Right came along and swept me off my feet," April said. "While I was supposed to have my hot-girl winter, he interrupted it and we've been dating for six months."

She has since revealed his identity as real estate agent Cody Cooper

 

Netflix
Jake Cunningham: Single

Although Jake Cunningham broke up with April to be with Rae Williams, during the reunion, the 26-year-old revealed that he is single.

Also, Jake and Rae never used the plane tickets he bought her, and tbh, we're kind of sad about it.

 

Netflix
Rae Williams: It's Complicated

Rae briefly "tried to fix things" with Zay Wilson, but it did not work out. 

But don't fret! Rae is moving on. Rae revealed during the reunion that she had a "casual" relationship with a woman. 

"I'm kinda figuring out myself and my sexuality," Rae explained.

Netflix
Zay Wilson: Single

A 4-1-1 to all the ladies: Zay is on the market! 

During the reunion, the 25-year-old from Austin, Texas, noted that he is now single and has not tried to date anyone since the show. 

"I've been trying to figure out what I actually want," Zay explained. "Just taking my time and taking it slow."

