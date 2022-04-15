What’s Next for The Ultimatum's Nate and Lauren? She Says…

Are those wedding bells we hear in the distance?
They sure are! The Ultimatum's Lauren Pounds and Nate Ruggles may have had an unconventional journey on the Netflix hit series, but they are ready to say "I do." And on April 14, Lauren revealed that the pair has officially picked a wedding date.
"In October, we went on a road trip through Colorado to find a wedding venue. We love the outdoors and have always wanted a mountain wedding," Lauren wrote in an Instagram post. "We landed on our perfect venue and will be getting married on October 1st, 2022."
But before they picked their venue, Nate got down on one knee once more.
"After we left the show, Nathan hit up a diamond broker and had my ring made," she shared. "About 6 weeks later, he took me to Zilker park (here in Austin) and got down on one knee all over again. He knew, as well as I did, that our tv engagement was NOT cute and needed a do-over."
On The Ultimatum, Nate and Lauren—who had been dating for two and a half years at the time—were tasked with picking a new partner to spend a three-week trial marriage with. But before doing so, Nate proposed, despite still having different stances about children. This left the group, and viewers watching at home, feeling conflicted over their engagement.
"The version of us that was shown on The Ultimatum won't sit well with everyone, and we're slowly learning to be okay with that," Lauren continued in the post. "We left early because we decided that the experience was toxic for us, so we got punished for going against the grain."
As for her real feelings about having kids, Lauren noted in the post that she "never said that I didn't want children," rather that she was just "on the fence about them." The pair has since decided to have one kid.
While we wait for the love birds' big day, keep reading to learn what the rest of the cast is up to!