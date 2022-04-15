The Stars of The First Lady Reveal Whether They'd Take on the Role in Real Life

Seems like playing the First Lady on TV was more than enough for these actresses.
Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson revealed whether they would take on the position in real life exclusively with E! News' Francesca Amiker at The First Lady's red carpet on April 14.
"Not interested," said Pfeiffer, who plays First Lady Betty Ford in the new Showtime series. "President, maybe."
Nonetheless, the Oscar-nominated actress is excited for viewers to discover "how fascinating" Ford was.
"She ran a command center in the White House to lobby for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, and she talked about a lot of very hot-button subjects that were just not discussed," Pfeiffer shared. "Breast cancer—it was shameful to talk about things, and so she saved a lot of lives."
Living in a former First Lady's shoes in her role as the iconic Eleanor Roosevelt, Anderson has no interest in moving into the White House any time soon, responding to Amiker's question with a "Hell no."
"She was an extraordinary human being," said Anderson about Roosevelt. "And so, any time you get to step into the shoes of somebody like that, you can't help but absorb—on the one hand, feel like I am not worthy, and then at the same time, feel like you can only learn and if you even learn just a modicum of that kind of grace and humanity, then that's a miracle."
Davis also enjoyed her brief time in the First Lady's shoes, playing Michelle Obama alongside O-T Fagbenle as former President Barack Obama.
"She's brave. And in this day and age, I love people who are brave," said Davis. "I think that it's like finding a diamond in the rough."
The Oscar winner revealed that Michelle Obama wished her good luck and offered up some words of wisdom prior to filming, though Davis is keeping those to herself.
As for who she would like to play herself in a future biopic: "I don't know," Davis revealed. "She's got to be discovered."
The First Lady premieres Sunday, April 17 at 9 p.m. on Showtime.