The MixtapE! Presents the 2022 Coachella Playlist With Harry Styles, Arlo Parks and More New Music Musts

New Music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to a special edition of the MixtapE! featuring recent releases from some of the best artists from Coachella's 2022 lineup.
The wait is over, music lovers: Coachella is here at last!
After a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, thousands of fans from all over the world will be road-tripping their way down to the Indio, Calif., desert starting April 15 for two incredible weekends filled to the brim with stellar performances from music's best and brightest.
And while the road to the festival has had its fair share of bumps along the way—including Kanye West dropping out less than two weeks before Coachella's first weekend—the event still boasts an impressive lineup that will see artists including Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd take to its multiple stages throughout both weekends.
To celebrate Coachella's grand return, we here at the MixtapE! have expertly crafted a playlist featuring 10 phenomenal artists from this year's lineup that you won't want to miss out on.
Ready to get into the festival spirit? Play the MixtapE!
Harry Styles — "As It Was"
It's not the same as it was: It's even better. Ahead of the May release of his third record, titled Harry's House, Harry has given fans a glimpse of what's to come with "As It Was." The track lures listeners in with dreamy '80s synths, lilting vocals and chimes, only to demolish their hearts with poignant lyrics detailing the bittersweet realization that things that once felt beautiful now just aren't "the same as it was." Honest, refreshing and unabashedly vulnerable, "As It Was" positions Harry as rock and roll trailblazer at the top of his game.
Arlo Parks — "Softly"
Don't speak softly about how talented Arlo Parks is—shout it from the rooftops! The indie singer-songwriter from London effortlessly blends slow-grooving hip-hop beats with emotional lyrics that will easily pierce your heart and her latest single, "Softly," is no exception. It's a sweet, sweet sorrowful single that you'll want to stew in for ages.
Orville Peck — "Daytona Sand"
Ripping right out of the gate, Orville Peck's "Daytona Sand" is a gritty, high-octane love song that will absolutely knock your cowboy boots off. With jangling guitars and an ever-present kickdrum heartbeat, the masked singer weaves a tale of lost love that effortlessly blends '70s surfer sounds with country cool. Not only is "Daytona Sand" a powerful display of Peck's vocal ability, but its catchy lyrics will have listeners gleefully spelling out 'Mississippi' along with the star after just one listen.
Billie Eilish — "Male Fantasy"
"Male Fantasy" is Billie Eilish at her best. Backed with minimal instrumentation, the 20-year-old musical phenom stuns with her signature breathy, whisper-thin vocals and lyrics that paint a raw representation of heartbreak. "Can't get over you, no matter what I do," she sings. "I know I should, but I could never hate you."
Epik High — "Gray So Gray (Feat. Younha)"
Trying to condense Epik High's epic history into a few sentences is impossible. The powerful Korean hip-hop trio have been inspiring listeners with their masterful music since the release of their first single back in 2001. Fresh off the group's latest record, titled Epik High Is Here (Part 2), is the soft, contemplative "Gray So Gray." Featuring solo artist Younha, the song describes the delicate balance of striving to become a good person in a world that has made you cruel.
Måneskin — "MAMMA MIA"
It's Måneskin's world and we're all just living in it. The Italian rock band, who became global superstars after winning the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, have dominated the airwaves with their rendition of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons' "Beggin'," but it's their latest single, titled "MAMMA MIA," that truly takes the cake. A real rock and roll romp, the song is bold, unapologetic and incredibly catchy.
Maggie Rogers — "That's Where I Am"
Whichever stage Maggie Rogers is performing on at Coachella, well, that's where I am. The punchy, folk-pop singer is a master at painting spellbinding stories of missed connections and fleeting, almost romances that linger in your heart long after they're over. So turn up the speakers and sing along!
The Weeknd — "Out Of Time"
The Weeknd is an artist who needs no introduction. The soulful singer—who started 2022 on the right foot with the release of his dazzlingly dark fifth record Dawn FM—is back with what he does best: smooth, falsetto-filled R&B jams that feel destined for the midnight hour. Mixing lyrics that pine for an almost lover with a grooving, soft flute, his latest single, "Out Of Time," is already a classic in my book.
Conan Gray — "Memories"
Conan Gray is the future. The solo artist, who is currently on tour with his pal Olivia Rodrigo, is transporting listeners back in time to the emotional agony of their very first break-up with this latest single "Memories." The slow-rock anthem's lyrics are so grounded and relatable that it's impossible not to identify and sympathize with the star's version of events, especially when he sings, "I can't be your friend / can't be your lover / can't be the reason we hold back each other from falling in love."
Beabadoobee — "Talk"
We need to talk about Beabadoobee. The soloist, real name Beatrice Laus, is truly the queen of dreamy, alternative rock. Her shoegaze-y new single, "Talk," is a bolt of electricity from start to finish, filled with strong hooks, witty lyrics and a solid guitar solo that will have you instantly hitting replay after its over.