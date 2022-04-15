Does Kylie Jenner Have a Name for Baby No. 2? Kim Kardashian Says...

Kylie Jenner shocked fans when she announced that her son with Travis Scott is no longer named Wolf. On LIVE With Kelly and Ryan, Kim Kardashian offered new details on the baby’s new name.

Apr 15, 2022
What's in a name? Kim Kardashian is sharing what she knows.

And when it comes to the difficulty of choosing a baby name, Kim empathizes with sister Kylie Jenner, who announced in March that her now two-month-old baby boy with Travis Scott is no longer named Wolf. The Kylie Cosmetics founder recently told Extra that the couple is "just not ready to share" a new name for their second child.

But in an April 15 interview on LIVE With Kelly and Ryan, Kim spilled that there is a front-runner name.

"There is one name, I think, lingering, but she really wants to make sure," said the SKIMS founder of her little sis.  "It's such a really big decision. Honestly, it's the hardest thing ever in life, is to name a child."

Kim, a mother of four, continued, "When I had my kids, I didn't name them until they were born. You really want to see what they look like. When I would hear people do that, I would say, 'How do you not be prepared for that? You have nine months to think about this.' But no matter what, it's just the hardest decision ever and I feel for them."

Both sisters' children were born in Los Angeles. California State law requires all births to be registered within 10 days. 

"There's like 10 days after the baby's born that you have to name your child," Kim said, "and I feel like they just felt rushed."

In addition to their son, Kylie and Travis share daughter Stormi Webster, 4, while Kim and ex Kanye West are parents to North West, 8; Saint West, 6; Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2. The latter two were born via surrogate.

"When the baby's inside of you and you know the time is coming, you try to come up [with a name], like, narrow it down," Kim said. "But when I had a surrogate, I found that time would fly by faster and I wouldn't feel the pressure of coming up with the name. So I will say, naming my last two, was definitely harder with the pressure of just like, letting time go by."

