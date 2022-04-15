Khloe Kardashian Praises "Most Thoughtful" Travis Barker Over Congratulatory Gift

Watch : Kim Kardashian Gives DATING ADVICE to Khloe Kardashian

The way to your future sister-in-law's heart? For Travis Barker, it's white roses.



Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on April 14 to thank the Blink-182 drummer for sending her flowers in honor of Hulu's The Kardashians' premiere.



The gift appeared to be more than a few white roses with a card that read, "Congratulations! Much Love, Travis."



Khloe captioned the moment, writing, "The most thoughtful Thank you @travisbarker."



The fragrant gift comes after the new series debuted on April 14—giving fans not only coverage of Khloe's recent life moments, but Travis and fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian's relationship.



Throughout episode one, the birth story of Kravis was detailed. Kourtney explained that after being friends for years, she was the one to make the first move on Travis.



"During the pandemic, we were texting, and so, I just put it out there," Kourtney said in a confessional. "Like, flirtatious conversation. Finally, once I made it known, he asked me to watch a movie—and the whole movie he didn't make a move."



So naturally, Kourtney got Travis to keep up and went in for the first kiss.