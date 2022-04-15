Why RHOBH's Kyle Richards Says Garcelle Beauvais "Really Hurt" Her Feelings

Kyle Richards admitted to being "shocked" at Garcelle Beauvais' recent comment about Kathy Hilton. See what has The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star so upset.

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hasn't even begun, and there's already more drama than ever before. 

The latest squabble comes after Garcelle Beauvais' April 13 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. There to promote her recently released memoir—you know, the one Erika Jayne recently filmed herself throwing in the trash—Garcelle revealed where she stands with some of her RHOBH co-stars, including Kathy Hilton. As you may recall, Kathy seemed to be at odds with several Housewives in the explosive season 12 trailer (including her very own sister, Kyle Richards).

Asked by Andy Cohen if she and Kathy are currently closer than Kathy and Kyle, Garcelle responded: "Absolutely." 

Kyle, for her part, was not happy to hear that. As she explained in an Amazon Live stream on April 14, "What Garcelle said last night on Watch What Happens Live really hurt my feelings. I was shocked."

"I mean, this is someone who has known my sister for two seasons on a reality show," Kyle continued. "Kathy was barely even on last season because she was busy with Paris' wedding. [Garcelle] is comparing knowing someone from a reality show for a couple seasons to a lifetime of being sisters, regardless if Kathy and I are having an issue right now or not."

Kyle didn't elaborate on her and Kathy's said "issue," but she did clear up where she stands with Garcelle. "I like Garcelle and we're fine, but that really took me back, I'm not going to lie," she said. "It ruined my whole night."

Later on the livestream, Kyle also weighed in on Erika trashing Garcelle's book, calling the move "something else." 

"I literally was shocked," she said. "I mean, honestly, the drama really causes me stress, guys. I can't believe I've been doing this 12 years. Sometimes I'm like, this is just way too much for me...But yeah, that was ballsy, I will say that."

Kyle didn't want to say too much, though. "I don't want to get involved in all that," she added. "I have my own issues. I was staying out of it and then last night I got my feelings hurt on Watch What Happens Live when I was just sitting at home making a dinner. I don't know how I still get my feelings hurt, but I do."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 premieres May 11 on Bravo. 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

