Why RHOBH's Kyle Richards Says Garcelle Beauvais "Really Hurt" Her Feelings

Watch : Garcelle Beauvais: "It's About Time" a Black Woman Joined "RHOBH"

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hasn't even begun, and there's already more drama than ever before.

The latest squabble comes after Garcelle Beauvais' April 13 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. There to promote her recently released memoir—you know, the one Erika Jayne recently filmed herself throwing in the trash—Garcelle revealed where she stands with some of her RHOBH co-stars, including Kathy Hilton. As you may recall, Kathy seemed to be at odds with several Housewives in the explosive season 12 trailer (including her very own sister, Kyle Richards).

Asked by Andy Cohen if she and Kathy are currently closer than Kathy and Kyle, Garcelle responded: "Absolutely."

Kyle, for her part, was not happy to hear that. As she explained in an Amazon Live stream on April 14, "What Garcelle said last night on Watch What Happens Live really hurt my feelings. I was shocked."