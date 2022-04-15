Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out at Invictus Games After Meeting With Queen Elizabeth II

Teamwork! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games.
On April 15, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex—dressed in a chic white Valentino pantsuit and matching purse—stepped out at a reception with friends and family of the athletes participating in the Games, which are set to kick off on April 16 after being postponed for two years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
This sighting of Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, comes just hours after news emerged that the couple, who stepped away from royal life in 2020, made a stop in the United Kingdom to meet with Queen Elizabeth II. A spokesperson for the pair confirmed to E! News that they visited Harry's grandmother during their travels abroad. The monarch is set to turn 96 on April 21.
While few details have been released about the trio's meeting, it's likely that it took place at Windsor Castle, where the monarch has been residing amid the pandemic. This would mark Harry and Meghan's first joint trip to the U.K. since moving to Southern California. Harry has made a few solo trips since their departure, including a statue unveiling for Princess Diana last summer and Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021.
While Meghan, who was pregnant with the couple's daughter Lilibet at the time, was unable to make it to Prince Philip's service—a spokesperson at the time said she was "advised by her physician not to travel" overseas for the funeral—she still helped to honor Philip.
A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry, who are also parents to son Archie Harrison, shared at the time that the couple specifically requested for a special wreath and handwritten note to be laid for Philip.
Harry and Meghan's outing to the Invictus Games comes five years after they made their public debut as a couple at the 2017 sporting event. The duke launched the Games in 2014 to highlight men and women wounded while serving their countries. In April 2021, the couple announced that Archewell Productions' first Netflix series will tell the stories of players competing at the 2022 Invictus Games.
"Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve," Harry said in a statement at the time. "This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year."
"As Archewell Productions' first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation," he continued, "I couldn't be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service."