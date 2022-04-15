G-Eazy Honors Late Mom With Song "Angel" 5 Months After Her Death

Watch : G-Eazy Gives a Shout Out to the Bay Area at 2018 VMAs

G-Eazy has unwrapped a special birthday gift for his "angel" mother.

On April 15, the "No Limit" rapper, 32, celebrated what would have been his late mother's special day by releasing a new single, titled "Angel." The song comes five months after the artist's mother, Suzanne Olmstead, passed away in November 2021.

In the poignant track's lyrics, G-Eazy describes longing to reunite with someone in his dreams, rapping, "When I lay down and I fall asleep / Hope I might see you in my dreams / But it's been a few months / Since I seen you in one of these."

The rapper also sheds light on his mental state and his attempts to bury his grief, adding, "My heart broke speeding down that road / Can't stop bleeding but I hide these holes / Just a facade people want to see / If they took the time to look closely / I'm in agony."