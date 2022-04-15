Whatever Happened to Phil of the Future’s Raviv Ullman? A Rare Convo With the Disney Star

Watch : Raviv Ullman Recalls FIRST Phil of the Future Fan Reaction

He may be Phil of the Future, but we're here to provide you with a blast from the past.

Picture this: It's 2004 and you just got home from a long day of school. You throw your backpack and Lisa Frank notebook to the side (which is covered with your crush's name in gel pen, of course), sit down on the couch, turn on the TV and Phil of the Future is on. Life is good.

Well, get ready for a serotonin surge once more, because E! News exclusively caught up with the OG Disney Channel heartthrob himself, Raviv Ullman.

Raviv, formerly known as Ricky, first entered our hearts back when he starred on Phil of the Future. He played Phil Diffy, a 15-year-old from 2121 who gets trapped in the year 2003 (back then, it was present for us) after his family's rented time machine breaks down.

Though the series only ran for two seasons from 2004 to 2006, we'll never forget his crazy shenanigans (like when he created a fake pinky toe) and how his character's relationship with Aly Michalka's Keely had us yelling, "Kiss her already!" on the reg.

We sat down with the newly engaged 36-year-old to answer all of the burning questions we've had since the show said its final goodbye. You know, back when our biggest worry was trying to win the "Zack and Cody Danimals Sweepstakes."