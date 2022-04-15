Outer Banks’ Chase Stokes Slams “F--king Absurd” Death Threats After Posting Photo With His Sister

Watch : Chase & Maddie Tell Why "Outer Banks" Is Binge-Worthy

Chase Stokes has had enough.

The Outer Banks star slammed social media users who sent him "death threats" after he posted a selfie with his sister younger Rylie Walker. "The fact that I can't post a picture with my baby sister without death threats is just f--king absurd," the 29-year-old wrote on April 15. "Get a grip. Family always comes first and at the end of the day if you don't know my sister and have the audacity to send me horrific messages then just go ahead and click that unfollow."

Chase concluded his message by alluding that he would be taking a break from social media.

"I will forever be a person who ALWAYS puts my family first," he noted. "With that being said, and with that dumb s--t. I'm out. See you when I see you."

Following his message, fans defended the actor on social media and called for those who sent the death threats to back off.