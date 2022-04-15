Mother’s Day 2022: The Best Sales & Deals on Gifts to Shop Right Now From Coach, QVC, Lululemon & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Mother's Day is May 8, which is just a few weeks away. If you haven't started thinking about what to get mom for Mother's Day, now's the best time to start. Right now, you can find gifts your mom is sure to love for really great prices. Some retailers even have early Mother's Day sales that are definitely worth taking advantage of if your goal is to spoil mom this year.

For instance, Nordstrom is currently holding their big Spring Sale where you can find some serious discounts on shopper-fave brands like Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach and more. If your mom is into jewelry, BaubleBar is offering 20% off pieces that are already on sale, and you know how much we love a good sale on sale.

If a colorful bouquet of flowers is what you're thinking of gifting, 1-800 Flowers is offering up to 40% off their exclusive Mother's Day collection for a limited time only.

We've rounded up some of the best sales and deals to shop right now, as well as a few retailers that offer Mother's Day gifts for $50 or less. Check those out below.