The Ultimatum's April Debuts Her New, "Older" Boyfriend After Jake Split

What April Marie wants, April gets! And what she wants most of all is a ring on her finger.

The Ultimatum's so-called "firecracker" revealed the identity of her mystery boyfriend after teasing her new guy during the reunion episode, which dropped on Netflix on April 13. The 23-year-old shared on the show that she is in a "serious" and "healthy" relationship and has already moved in with this "older" man in Austin, Texas. 

"Mr. Right came along and swept me off my feet," April later told E! News, joking, "While I was supposed to have my hot-girl winter, he interrupted it and we've been dating for six months."

It turns out her new love is Cody Cooper, a Texas-based real estate broker and vape entrepreneur. The businessman, 30, is also working on a brand called WOODCOX, described as a "Men's Luxury Underwear" line coming soon, according to his Instagram bio.

April shared their love story on April 14, writing on Instagram, "Thank you for being YOU. Thank you for being the most amazing man, boyfriend, partner & best friend I could ever ask for. I love you, I respect you & I adore you for a million things."

The Ultimatum: Where Are They Now?

Alongside a video montage of their relationship, she admitted that dating her isn'talways "easy" and thanked Cody for "not letting me go." April also said that she admires him for his daily assurance, being a gentle communicator and showing her affection and respect.

"You're strong, you're passionate & you're persistent," she wrote. "That's why I fell in love with you from the start because I see so much of myself & who I want to become in YOU... Thank you for walking into my life & showing me what LOVE is."

Cody shared his own photo of the couple, embracing on a boat. "It's only been 6 months & it feels like a lifetime," he said. "We've traveled the world together, spent holidays/birthdays with family, moved in together & so much more in a short amount of time. On top of it all, while stressing about a reality Tv show… but now that it's aired I'm so proud to see that the world loves you almost as much as I do."

Cody, who already has over 20,000 Instagram followers, first tipped fans off to his new romance when he was seen out in Las Vegas with April ahead of the series finale. He reposted a photo to his Instagram Story on Sunday, showing April with her tongue out and a glass in hand. 

Netflix

He seems to be April's second chance at a happy ending. "I have never been so happy or felt so loved," she said during the reunion. "I'm so confident in my current relationship." 

And Cody is ready to tie the knot soon, according to the influencer. She revealed, "This is someone who wakes up every single day with me and says, ‘I love you, I can't wait to marry you.'"

That's a change from her last relationship. As seen on The Ultimatum, April gave her former boyfriend Jake Cunningham a choice to marry her or leave the relationship before taking on a trial marriage with co-star Colby Kissinger. However, she confessed in a recent Instagram Story that she and Colby "NEVER" hooked up

As for Jake, he instead found a connection with Rae Williams and dumped April, but it didn't take long for her to pick herself back up. Over the past week, she's been teasing her new man on Instagram, writing on April 14 that he has been "the best thing" to happen to her after filming wrapped. 

See where the rest of The Ultimatum stars are now.

Netflix
Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger: Married

Last time we saw Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger, the pair said, "I do." Now, in a recent E! News interview, Madlyn revealed that she is pregnant. 

"We are having a baby in a month," she said. "I'm 35 weeks pregnant. We're taking on life together. We couldn't be happier."

Netflix
Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr: Engaged

Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr are as happy as can be! 

"We're full steam ahead with wedding planning," Hunter told E! News. "We're getting married this summer. We've been dying to share everything with everybody, so we're very excited to finally be able to let the cat out of the bag and celebrate properly."

Netflix
Shanique Imari and Randall Griffin: Together

Even though Shanique Imari revealed that the pair broke up for six months after Randall Griffin's proposal, these two love birds are still going strong. 

"We are still together," Shanique told E! News. "I'm just working in a different location so [we're] not in the same city together, but we're definitely still working on our relationship and working toward that."

She also added that there's "no date in the books yet" for the wedding.

Netflix
Nate Ruggles and Lauren Pounds: Engaged

Even though some cast members viewed Nate Ruggles' proposal to Lauren Pounds as fake (yikes), during the reunion, the pair revealed that they are still engaged.

 

Netflix
April Marie: In a Relationship

April Marie's time on the show may not have ended the way she wanted, but that doesn't mean she didn't get a happily ever after! 

The 23-year-old revealed to E! News that she is in a new relationship. 

"I am still in Austin, Texas. I decided to give [it] a try, and in the middle of that, Mr. Right came along and swept me off my feet," April said. "While I was supposed to have my hot-girl winter, he interrupted it and we've been dating for six months."

She has since revealed his identity as real estate agent Cody Cooper

 

Netflix
Jake Cunningham: Single

Although Jake Cunningham broke up with April to be with Rae Williams, during the reunion, the 26-year-old revealed that he is single.

Also, Jake and Rae never used the plane tickets he bought her, and tbh, we're kind of sad about it.

 

Netflix
Rae Williams: It's Complicated

Rae briefly "tried to fix things" with Zay Wilson, but it did not work out. 

But don't fret! Rae is moving on. Rae revealed during the reunion that she had a "casual" relationship with a woman. 

"I'm kinda figuring out myself and my sexuality," Rae explained.

Netflix
Zay Wilson: Single

A 4-1-1 to all the ladies: Zay is on the market! 

During the reunion, the 25-year-old from Austin, Texas, noted that he is now single and has not tried to date anyone since the show. 

"I've been trying to figure out what I actually want," Zay explained. "Just taking my time and taking it slow."

