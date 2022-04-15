The Ultimatum's April Debuts Her New, "Older" Boyfriend After Jake Split

Watch : Netflix's The Ultimatum: Is There Hope for Rae & Jake?

What April Marie wants, April gets! And what she wants most of all is a ring on her finger.

The Ultimatum's so-called "firecracker" revealed the identity of her mystery boyfriend after teasing her new guy during the reunion episode, which dropped on Netflix on April 13. The 23-year-old shared on the show that she is in a "serious" and "healthy" relationship and has already moved in with this "older" man in Austin, Texas.

"Mr. Right came along and swept me off my feet," April later told E! News, joking, "While I was supposed to have my hot-girl winter, he interrupted it and we've been dating for six months."

It turns out her new love is Cody Cooper, a Texas-based real estate broker and vape entrepreneur. The businessman, 30, is also working on a brand called WOODCOX, described as a "Men's Luxury Underwear" line coming soon, according to his Instagram bio.

April shared their love story on April 14, writing on Instagram, "Thank you for being YOU. Thank you for being the most amazing man, boyfriend, partner & best friend I could ever ask for. I love you, I respect you & I adore you for a million things."