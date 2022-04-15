Attention, Kardashian Fans! Don't Miss E!'s New Digital Series Kards Katch Up

Get ready to keep up with the Kardashian-Jenners every week with E!.
From Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's ever-growing romance to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker marriage updates to finding out if Kylie Jenner ever figured out her newborn baby's name, hosts Amanda Hirsch and Colt Paulson are ready to break it down every Thursday on E!'s brand-new YouTube series Kards Katch Up.
On the April 14 debut episode (which you can watch below), the pair dive right in to the biggest moments from The Kardashians premiere on Hulu, especially the possibility of unreleased footage from Kim's sex tape floating around the Internet after her son, Saint West, discovered an ad for it on a popular gaming site.
"Season 1 of Keeping Up, the tape was involved, and now, episode 1, we are here talking about the tape...Like, that's a good open," Paulson said, adding that while it was sad to see Kim cry over the situation, she unknowingly blessed the Internet with another iconic crying meme.
"Like, I get so excited when Kim cries," he joked. "It's sad, but also I'm like, ‘Yes!'"
"She's also saying, ‘I own it,'" Hirsch added. "'I had sex with my boyfriend. I did nothing wrong. I have all the money in the world, all the time in the world, all the resources in the world to…'" as Kim put it, "'Burn them all to the f--king ground.'"
Unpacking much more of this week's memorable Kards moments—Scott Disick bringing his new girlfriend to the show's premiere, how Kravis came to be and more—check out the full episode above and tune in every Thursday to catch up on the latest news from reality TV's favorite family.
As Hirsch says, "We're here to just give you all the tea in one place, ‘cause there's so much"