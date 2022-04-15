Attention, Kardashian Fans! Don't Miss E!'s New Digital Series Kards Katch Up

By Paige Strout Apr 15, 2022 1:24 AMTags
TVReality TVKim KardashianPremieresKardashiansShowsCelebritiesNBCU

Get ready to keep up with the Kardashian-Jenners every week with E!.

From Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's ever-growing romance to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker marriage updates to finding out if Kylie Jenner ever figured out her newborn baby's name, hosts Amanda Hirsch and Colt Paulson are ready to break it down every Thursday on E!'s brand-new YouTube series Kards Katch Up.

On the April 14 debut episode (which you can watch below), the pair dive right in to the biggest moments from The Kardashians premiere on Hulu, especially the possibility of unreleased footage from Kim's sex tape floating around the Internet after her son, Saint West, discovered an ad for it on a popular gaming site.

"Season 1 of Keeping Up, the tape was involved, and now, episode 1, we are here talking about the tape...Like, that's a good open," Paulson said, adding that while it was sad to see Kim cry over the situation, she unknowingly blessed the Internet with another iconic crying meme.

photos
See All the Stars at The Kardashians Premiere

"Like, I get so excited when Kim cries," he joked. "It's sad, but also I'm like, ‘Yes!'"

"She's also saying, ‘I own it,'" Hirsch added. "'I had sex with my boyfriend. I did nothing wrong. I have all the money in the world, all the time in the world, all the resources in the world to…'" as Kim put it, "'Burn them all to the f--king ground.'"

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Double Date With Jeff Bezos and His GF

2

Rihanna Reveals How A$AP Rocky Got Out of the “Friend Zone”

3
Exclusive

Are The Ultimatum’s Jake & Rae Dating? They Say...

Unpacking much more of this week's memorable Kards moments—Scott Disick bringing his new girlfriend to the show's premiere, how Kravis came to be and more—check out the full episode above and tune in every Thursday to catch up on the latest news from reality TV's favorite family.

As Hirsch says, "We're here to just give you all the tea in one place, ‘cause there's so much"

Trending Stories

1

Did The Ultimatum's April and Colby Hook Up? She Says…

2
Exclusive

Are The Ultimatum’s Jake & Rae Dating? They Say...

3

Rihanna Reveals How A$AP Rocky Got Out of the “Friend Zone”

4

Amy Schumer Reveals How Leonardo DiCaprio Felt About Oscars Joke

5

Why Viola Davis Says Michelle Obama Had an "Isolating Journey"

Latest News

Exclusive

Ghosts Stars Tease Whether Attic Girl Will Return for Season 2

The Ultimatum's April Debuts Her New, "Older" Boyfriend

Check Out E!'s New Kardashian Digital Series Kards Katch Up

Exclusive

See Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando Share Steamy Kiss

Why You Won't See Devin Booker on The Kardashians

Cardi B and Offset Reveal Name and First Photos of Their Baby Boy

Why Viola Davis Says Michelle Obama Had an "Isolating Journey"