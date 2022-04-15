Why Alex Warren's Locked In Podcast Is a Space for Influencers to Share "Traumatic Experiences"

Alex Warren is unplugging from the Internet—well, sort of.

In his new podcast Locked In With Alex Warren, debuting on April 20, the TikToker and Hype House star has banned his guests from using their cellphones while recording. They're left in a room with only Alex and his microphone for a candid one-on-one interview.

Although the situation can sometimes lead to "action-packed mayhem," a term Alex used to describe the podcast's inaugural episode with Tana Mongeau, he told E! News in an exclusive interview that the project has become more of a space for content creators and influencers to share their stories and set the record straight about their lives.

"There's a lot of things in social media world that not a lot of people know. For example, I don't know what Justin Bieber goes through on a day-to-day basis. I don't know what his traumatic experiences has been," the 21-year-old explained. "That's exactly what this podcast is for. It's kind of giving some light to people who may not necessarily understand, or feel like they've been dealt bad cards, and feel like they can't [be a creator]."