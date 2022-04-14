Scott Disick "Smitten Over" Model Rebecca Donaldson: Inside Their Budding Romance

It seems the lord is quite fond of his new lady.
A source close to Scott Disick exclusively tells E! News he is "smitten over" Rebecca Donaldson and is "very serious" about dating her.
"He cut all ties with other women he was seeing and talking to, to focus on his relationship with Rebecca," the source shares. "He really likes her and wants a long term girlfriend."
According to the insider, this newfound romance between Rebecca and Scott comes after Scott reflected on his ex Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with her fiancé, Travis Barker.
"Scott seeing Kourtney so happy in a relationship was a turning point for him," the source says. "He wants the same and wants to settle down."
He "totally hit it off" with Rebecca after a night out, says the source. Scott later brought her to The Kardashians' premiere in Los Angeles on April 7.
During episode one of Hulu's The Kardashians, Scott got candid about the topic of dating while in a conversation with Khloe Kardashian. The pair not only spoke about moving on from Kourtney, but where his love life now stands.
"So, if I want to find somebody real and serious, and someone I would actually spend my life with," Scott shared, "it would have to be somebody…" to which Khloe then chimed in, "More age-appropriate."
Scott then replied, "Yeah, like upper 20s."
In a later confessional, Scott noted that he would be open to expanding his dating horizons.
"Thirty, over 30—I don't care," he declared. "Whatever it is, If I love somebody, doesn't matter their age."
And while he is seemingly still close with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, many may be wondering what the family's thoughts are on his new relationship.
According to the inside source, "She hasn't engaged much with the family but everyone has said she is very sweet."
E! News has reached out to reps for Scott and Rebecca for comment.