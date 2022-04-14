Scott Disick "Smitten Over" Model Rebecca Donaldson: Inside Their Budding Romance

Watch : The Kardashians Hulu Premiere: 5 BIGGEST BOMBSHELLS!

It seems the lord is quite fond of his new lady.

A source close to Scott Disick exclusively tells E! News he is "smitten over" Rebecca Donaldson and is "very serious" about dating her.

"He cut all ties with other women he was seeing and talking to, to focus on his relationship with Rebecca," the source shares. "He really likes her and wants a long term girlfriend."



According to the insider, this newfound romance between Rebecca and Scott comes after Scott reflected on his ex Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with her fiancé, Travis Barker.



"Scott seeing Kourtney so happy in a relationship was a turning point for him," the source says. "He wants the same and wants to settle down."

He "totally hit it off" with Rebecca after a night out, says the source. Scott later brought her to The Kardashians' premiere in Los Angeles on April 7.

During episode one of Hulu's The Kardashians, Scott got candid about the topic of dating while in a conversation with Khloe Kardashian. The pair not only spoke about moving on from Kourtney, but where his love life now stands.