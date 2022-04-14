Exclusive

Scott Disick "Smitten Over" Model Rebecca Donaldson: Inside Their Budding Romance

Scott Disick has found a special someone in Rebecca Donaldson. Find out what the reality TV star thinks of his new relationship.

By Kelly Gilmore Apr 14, 2022 11:50 PMTags
ExclusivesScott DisickKardashiansCouplesCelebrities
Watch: The Kardashians Hulu Premiere: 5 BIGGEST BOMBSHELLS!

It seems the lord is quite fond of his new lady.

A source close to Scott Disick exclusively tells E! News he is "smitten over" Rebecca Donaldson and is "very serious" about dating her.

"He cut all ties with other women he was seeing and talking to, to focus on his relationship with Rebecca," the source shares. "He really likes her and wants a long term girlfriend."
 
According to the insider, this newfound romance between Rebecca and Scott comes after Scott reflected on his ex Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with her fiancé, Travis Barker.
 
"Scott seeing Kourtney so happy in a relationship was a turning point for him," the source says. "He wants the same and wants to settle down."

He "totally hit it off" with Rebecca after a night out, says the source. Scott later brought her to The Kardashians' premiere in Los Angeles on April 7.

During episode one of Hulu's The Kardashians, Scott got candid about the topic of dating while in a conversation with Khloe Kardashian. The pair not only spoke about moving on from Kourtney, but where his love life now stands.

photos
Scott Disick and Kids' Sweet Family Night Out in Vegas

"So, if I want to find somebody real and serious, and someone I would actually spend my life with," Scott shared, "it would have to be somebody…" to which Khloe then chimed in, "More age-appropriate."

Scott then replied, "Yeah, like upper 20s."

In a later confessional, Scott noted that he would be open to expanding his dating horizons.

"Thirty, over 30—I don't care," he declared. "Whatever it is, If I love somebody, doesn't matter their age."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Double Date With Jeff Bezos and His GF

2

Rihanna Reveals How A$AP Rocky Got Out of the “Friend Zone”

3
Exclusive

Are The Ultimatum’s Jake & Rae Dating? They Say...

And while he is seemingly still close with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, many may be wondering what the family's thoughts are on his new relationship.
 
According to the inside source, "She hasn't engaged much with the family but everyone has said she is very sweet."

E! News has reached out to reps for Scott and Rebecca for comment.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Double Date With Jeff Bezos and His GF

2

Rihanna Reveals How A$AP Rocky Got Out of the “Friend Zone”

3
Exclusive

Are The Ultimatum’s Jake & Rae Dating? They Say...

4

Christina Hall’s Husband Josh Defends Her After Fans’ “Disapproval”

5

Why You Won't See Devin Booker on The Kardashians

Latest News

Exclusive

Ghosts Stars Tease Whether Attic Girl Will Return for Season 2

The Ultimatum's April Debuts Her New, "Older" Boyfriend

Check Out E!'s New Kardashian Digital Series Kards Katch Up

Exclusive

See Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando Share Steamy Kiss

Why You Won't See Devin Booker on The Kardashians

Cardi B and Offset Reveal Name and First Photos of Their Baby Boy

Why Viola Davis Says Michelle Obama Had an "Isolating Journey"