Ghosts Stars Tease Whether Attic Girl Will Return for Season 2

Teen spirit has arrived at Woodstone Manor, but will it stay?

The April 14 episode of Ghosts, titled "Attic Girl," revealed another ghostly resident at Sam and Jay's haunted mansion: Stephanie (Odessa A'zion), a teenage spirit who was murdered before her prom in the '80s and now sleeps for months at a time. And while Woodstone Manor already has a delightful mix of ghosts—including a Revolutionary War soldier, a '00s Wall Street trader and a Prohibition-era jazz singer—Stephanie was a welcome addition, as she brought with her a big personality and even bigger hair.

So, when speaking with stars Rose McIver, Asher Grodman and more at PaleyFest's red carpet for the Ghosts panel on April 6, we asked whether the deceased high school senior could appear in future episodes—and their answers left us feeling hopeful.

For starters, Rose, whose character Sam had several scenes with Odessa's Stephanie, said she "would love to see more of her."

"I thought she brought a really grounded energy to our quite supernatural show," Rose continued. "She was really wonderful to work with, and I think it's a texture that we don't have in the group."