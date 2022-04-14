Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visit Queen Elizabeth II in the United Kingdom

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Accept Honor at NAACP Image Awards

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a very special stop on their way to the Invictus Games.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back from their duties as senior royals in 2020, visited Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in the United Kingdom while traveling abroad to the Netherlands for the annual sporting event, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to E! News on April 14. The visit marks Meghan and Harry's first joint trip to the U.K. since moving to California.

It's unclear where the meeting took place, though the Queen has been staying at Windsor Castle amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last time Harry flew out to his native England was in June 2021, when he joined brother Prince William to unveil a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, at the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace. Prior to that, he attended his late grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021.

At the time, Meghan was pregnant with their daughter Lilibet, now 10 months, and opted not to make the transatlantic flight under doctor's advice.