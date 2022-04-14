Kaley Cuoco Reveals She's Just as Obsessed With Kravis as the Rest of Us

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Shares Her SECRET Obsession With Kravis

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship has made a big bang with Kaley Cuoco.

Chatting with E! News' Justin Sylvester on the April 14 episode of Daily Pop, the actress revealed that she spends her downtime the same way we do: stalking Kravis on social media.

"I mean, who isn't? Let me tell you, it's kind of all that's on my Instagram," she said. "That's all I see these days."

One thing she doesn't understand about the Kravis relationship is the extent of their P.D.A., asking Sylvester, "Do people make out that much? I didn't know that that was a thing."

The Daily Pop host responded, telling The Big Bang Theory alum that he could see her doing the same thing if she was dating a famous rock star.

"I'm all for it. I'm just always like, ‘Wow,' like, ‘We're still making out,'" she joked. "I mean, they're hot and they're very happy and it's all very, very cute and just pure happiness."