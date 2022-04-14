Christina Hall’s Husband Josh Defends Her After Fans’ “Disapproval”

Watch : HGTV Star Christina Haack is MARRIED!

Christina Hall's husband Joshua Hall has her back for better and for worse.

The 41-year-old realtor shared a supportive message on Instagram for his wife, the 38-year-old Christina on the Coast star. In his post, Josh hinted that not everyone online has had positive things to say after the couple revealed they secretly tied the knot.

"This woman I get to call mine is nothing short of incredible," he captioned the April 13 post. "No one or [nothing] will keep her from achieving happiness/success. She doesn't need anyones validation and certainly doesn't let anyones disapproval affect what she does with HER life."

Josh also issued a reminder to his followers, telling them that social media is not real.

"Some of the best moments are never captured by cameras and are not posted in any social media platforms," he added. "They are kept in private and are cherished together with those involved."