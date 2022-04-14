Did The Ultimatum's April and Colby Hook Up? She Says…

April Marie and Colby Kissinger paired up in a trial marriage during season one of Netflix's The Ultimatum. But were they ever intimate? See what April had to say about it here.

Watch: Vanessa Lachey Reveals She Gave Husband Nick an Ultimatum

No ultimatum needed: April Marie is kissing and telling. 

April and Colby Kissinger paired up for a trial marriage during season one of Netflix's The Ultimatum. And although we witnessed an on-screen kiss during the pair's last night together, April revealed that that's as far the intimacy went.

After a fan asked, "Did you and Colby hook up?" during a Q&A on Instagram Stories, April replied: "NEVER!"

"Moving from California and having no friends in Texas, Colby was like the first true friend I made in [Austin]," she said, "Thanks to him I explored the city more than I ever had during Covid year and decided to give Austin, TX another chance."

April and Colby lived with each other for three weeks, before moving in with the partners they came to the show with, Jake Cunningham and Madlyn Ballatori, respectively.

Though the pair didn't hit it off romantically, she shared that she is "forever grateful" for their friendship.

But April has even more to be grateful for these days.

In a recent E! News exclusive interview, the 23-year-old revealed that she is in a relationship.

"Mr. Right came along and swept me off my feet," April said. "While I was supposed to have my hot-girl winter, he interrupted it and we've been dating for six months."

Netflix

As for Colby? Since getting married on the show, he has a baby on the way

"We are having a baby in a month," Madlyn told E!. "I'm 35 weeks pregnant. We couldn't be happier."

What are the rest of the couples up to? Keep reading to find out. 

Netflix
Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger: Married

Last time we saw Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger, the pair said, "I do." Now, in a recent E! News interview, Madlyn revealed that she is pregnant. 

"We are having a baby in a month," she said. "I'm 35 weeks pregnant. We're taking on life together. We couldn't be happier."

Netflix
Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr: Engaged

Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr are as happy as can be! 

"We're full steam ahead with wedding planning," Hunter told E! News. "We're getting married this summer. We've been dying to share everything with everybody, so we're very excited to finally be able to let the cat out of the bag and celebrate properly."

Netflix
Shanique Imari and Randall Griffin: Together

Even though Shanique Imari revealed that the pair broke up for six months after Randall Griffin's proposal, these two love birds are still going strong. 

"We are still together," Shanique told E! News. "I'm just working in a different location so [we're] not in the same city together, but we're definitely still working on our relationship and working toward that."

She also added that there's "no date in the books yet" for the wedding.

Netflix
Nate Ruggles and Lauren Pounds: Engaged

Even though some cast members viewed Nate Ruggles' proposal to Lauren Pounds as fake (yikes), during the reunion, the pair revealed that they are still engaged.

 

Netflix
April Marie: In a Relationship

April Marie's time on the show may not have ended the way she wanted, but that doesn't mean she didn't get a happily ever after! 

The 23-year-old revealed to E! News that she is in a new relationship. 

"I am still in Austin, Texas. I decided to give [it] a try, and in the middle of that, Mr. Right came along and swept me off my feet," April said. "While I was supposed to have my hot-girl winter, he interrupted it and we've been dating for six months."

 

Netflix
Jake Cunningham: Single

Although Jake Cunningham broke up with April to be with Rae Williams, during the reunion, the 26-year-old revealed that he is single.

Also, Jake and Rae never used the plane tickets he bought her, and tbh, we're kind of sad about it.

 

Netflix
Rae Williams: It's Complicated

Rae briefly "tried to fix things" with Zay Wilson, but it did not work out. 

But don't fret! Rae is moving on. Rae revealed during the reunion that she had a "casual" relationship with a woman. 

"I'm kinda figuring out myself and my sexuality," Rae explained.

Netflix
Zay Wilson: Single

A 4-1-1 to all the ladies: Zay is on the market! 

During the reunion, the 25-year-old from Austin, Texas, noted that he is now single and has not tried to date anyone since the show. 

"I've been trying to figure out what I actually want," Zay explained. "Just taking my time and taking it slow."

