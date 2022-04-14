Did The Ultimatum's April and Colby Hook Up? She Says…

Watch : Vanessa Lachey Reveals She Gave Husband Nick an Ultimatum

No ultimatum needed: April Marie is kissing and telling.

April and Colby Kissinger paired up for a trial marriage during season one of Netflix's The Ultimatum. And although we witnessed an on-screen kiss during the pair's last night together, April revealed that that's as far the intimacy went.

After a fan asked, "Did you and Colby hook up?" during a Q&A on Instagram Stories, April replied: "NEVER!"

"Moving from California and having no friends in Texas, Colby was like the first true friend I made in [Austin]," she said, "Thanks to him I explored the city more than I ever had during Covid year and decided to give Austin, TX another chance."

April and Colby lived with each other for three weeks, before moving in with the partners they came to the show with, Jake Cunningham and Madlyn Ballatori, respectively.

Though the pair didn't hit it off romantically, she shared that she is "forever grateful" for their friendship.