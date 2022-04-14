See How Moon Knight Honored the Late Actor Gaspard Ulliel

Watch : How Oscar Isaac "Immersed" Himself in Moon Knight Aesthetic

Moon Knight said a moving goodbye to the late French actor Gaspard Ulliel.

Ulliel, who tragically died at the age of 37 on January 19 following a skiing accident in in France, made his first appearance in the Disney+ series in episode three, which premiered April 13. The actor will appear in three more episodes of the series, which stars Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke.

As the episode's end credits rolled, a touching title card informed viewers: "In Memory of Gaspard Ulliel."

Ulliel plays Mogart, a charismatic art collector, who is good friends with Layla El-Faouly, played by May Calamawy. In the episode, he arrives shirtless on horseback for a meeting with Layla and Marc Spector (Isaac). Layla and Marc aim to confront Mogart about a sarcophagus in his possession, and eventually begin trading hands.

Despite the onscreen fisticuffs, Calamawy recently recalled the real Ulliel as gentle and hard-working.

"It's the true definition of a tragedy when I think of Gaspard," Calamawy told Entertainment Weekly. "He was so friendly and warm. We had a week together where we filmed this one scene, and he had a really quiet demeanor to him. But when you'd talk to him, he was really funny, and he was really committed to every moment that he was in. It was fun to work off of him because he gave so much."