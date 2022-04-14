Proof Kim Kardashian's Pantry Rivals a Grocery Store

Kim Kardashian recently reorganized her pantry, and you're going to want to see the results. Scroll on for a tour.

Watch: Funniest Kardashian Kitchen Conversations

Bible: You need to see Kim Kardashian's new pantry.

Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle brand Poosh gave fans a look inside the space after its recent update. According to the website, Kim teamed up with Mary Astadourian of A Detailed Life—a company that focuses on organization, archiving, inventory, relocation and closet and kitchen design—to make some changes. The updates include adding a shelf for storage, incorporating more lightwood organizers to hold food items and switching out some of the ceramic plates and bowls for new custom teapots and dishes. 

The result is an aesthetic that matches the rest of Kim's home. "Everything in my house is really minimal," she explained in a recent video for Vogue. "I find that there's so much chaos out in the world that when I come home, I want it to be just really quiet and I want everything to feel calming."  

The reality star, 41, has expressed her love of organization before.

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

"I cleaned out the playroom today. Like that kind of stuff makes me horny, to literally clean out my f--king playroom. I'm insane," she said on the first episode of her new show The Kardashians. "Like any mom will get that. Like, if you have a clean playroom, oh my god, you can sleep at night."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

Here's a look at some of the elements of Kim's perfect new pantry.

Poosh
Keeping Things Organized

The jars featured in the pantry are from The Container Store and the lazy susans are from j.bird artisan concrete, according to A Detailed Life's Instagram.

Poosh
Clean & Tidy

"I got rid of all my plastics," Kim said in a 2020 Instagram video. "So, it's all, like, glass jars."

Poosh
Tasty Treats

Kim's children North West, 8, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, can find a variety of snacks here. As written in a 2020 Poosh article, "Everything is at a reachable level so the kids can easily go in and grab their favorite snacks."

Poosh
Everything In Its Place

"It's so necessary to be extra organized when having four kids who all have different dietary needs, dairy sensitivities, and different likes and dislikes," Kim told Poosh that year. "Also, we have friends and family over all the time and need to be aware of different sensitivities, allergies, and diets, such as gluten-free or nut allergies, so it's important to have things organized at all times." 

Poosh
A Fabulous Fridge

In her 2020 Instagram Stories video, Kim gave a look at her "drinks fridge," noting it's where she keeps her water, fresh juices and different kinds of milk. She also revealed that there's a frozen yogurt machine in this pantry.

Poosh
A Neutral Color Palette

The cream-colored dishes match the decor throughout Kim's house.

Poosh
Tea Time

Anyone up for a cup?

