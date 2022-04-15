Backstreet Boys Tease Larger Than Life Dancing, Fashion and Surprises on DNA World Tour

Watch : Backstreet Boys Want to Collaborate With Taylor Swift

What happens in Vegas, doesn't always have to stay in Vegas—especially for the Backstreet Boys.



Before the coronavirus pandemic, the band earned the title of fastest-selling residency in Sin City thanks to their Larger Than Life show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Now, they're headed out onto the road for the DNA World Tour.

But first, they have to kick things off in the city that means so much to them. On April 15 and 16, the group will perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace before traveling the country all summer long.



"When we did the residency, it became a home," Nick Carter exclusively told E! News. "It was a lot of fun, but it became more than just a show for me. It became life…I've raised my three kids here and it's just been a really awesome experience."